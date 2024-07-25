WVU OL Maurice Hamilton Switches to Defense
West Virginia's defensive line rotation isn't quite as deep as it was in 2023, but they have bodies and they just added one more by converting offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton.
The redshirt sophomore from Cleveland redshirted in 2022 and provided depth along the offensive line last season despite not appearing in a single game. This isn't a completely foreign position for Hamilton considering he played nose guard at Cleveland Heights in addition to playing on the o-line.
Why the move? I'm sure Neal Brown will elaborate at some point during the first week or so of fall camp, but my guess is they really like the two youngsters waiting in the wings to start at both guard spots - Sullivan Weidman and Nick Krahe - and feel like Hamilton is too good of an athlete (for his size) to not provide an avenue to contribute.
It's unlikely that Hamilton will have much of a role on defense this fall, but he could get some action in the Albany game and maybe a few snaps sprinkled in here and there toward the end of the season. West Virginia's defensive line will heavily feature Sean Martin, Edward Vesterinen, Fatorma Mulbah, Hammond Russell IV, TJ Jackson, and Asani Redwood.
