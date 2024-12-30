Mountaineers Now

WVU OL Transfer Kyle Altuner Commits to Virginia Tech

Another former Mountaineer is heading to Blacksburg.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU C Kyle Altuner - WVU Athletics Communications
Monday afternoon, former West Virginia center Kyle Altuner announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. He will reunite with former WVU guard Tomas Rimac and offensive line coach Matt Moore, who took the o-line job there last week.

Altuner was one of the highest-rated recruits in West Virginia's 2024 signing class and would have been a multi-year starter had he stayed in Morgantown. The previous coaching staff had high expectations for Altuner, and then-head coach Neal Brown even mentioned that there would have been a chance he could push for significant playing time had he not suffered a lower-body injury.

The Olney, Maryland native picked the Mountaineers over Boston College, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Florida State, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and several others coming out of high school.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

