WVU Opponent Breakdown: The Arizona Wildcats
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.
Arizona has lost three-straight after opening Big 12 Conference play with a 23-10 win at Utah. The Wildcats also wrapped up nonconference play with a loss to Kansas State, a matchup that was scheduled prior to Arizona joining the league.
In the four losses, the Wildcats have lost by an average margin of 19.8 points, with the only one possession loss coming to Texas Tech, 28-22.
OFFENSE
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita had Heisman hopes heading into the season after throwing for 2,869 yards with 25 touchdowns with a 72.4% completion rate and a mere six interceptions, then started this season with 422 yards through the air against New Mexico. However, his numbers have diminished, averaging 225.3 passing yards the last six games, and has 10 interceptions on the year.
Receiver Tetairoa McMillan leads the Big 12 in receptions (47) and receiving yards (780), and the junior had four receiving touchdowns on the year.
Quali Conley has a team-high 500 yards on 93 carries and six touchdowns, and his 25 receptions ranks second on the team. The San Jose State transfer hit a season-best 112 yards against Northern Arizona.
DEFENSE
The Wildcats are fifth nationally in fourth down conversion defense (6-for-20, .300).
Linebacker Jacob Manu leads the team with 47 tackles. The junior also has a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Taye Brown leads the team in sacks (2.5) and quarterback hits (9), and per PFF, the redshirt junior is tied for eighth nationally in hurries, getting after the quarterback 26 times so far through three games this season
Defensive back Genesis Smith is tied for third in the Big 12 with six passes defended (6) and is tied with the team lead with redshirt freshman Jack Luttrell with two interceptions.