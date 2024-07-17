Mountaineers Now

WVU Players Not in College Football 25 Video Game

A list of Mountaineers who you won't find in EA Sports' College Football 25.

College Football 25 is finally here and over the last couple of days, we've brought you some content from the game such as looking at each player's overall rating to simulating the 2024 season. More on the way, by the way!

Today, we're providing the list of Mountaineers who you will not find on the roster on the video game. Players not featured may have opted-in, but depending on the timing of their arrival, EA may not have been able to get them on the game at launch. Some players could have opted out of the game, but there is no public information as to who did. EA will be making several updates throughout the summer and season, so some of these players will eventually end up in the game.

Mountaineers currently not on the game:

RB Diore Hubbard

WR Brandon Rehmann

WR Dom Collins

OT Justin Terry

TE Kole Taylor

TE Greg Genross

TE Noah Braham

DL Oryend Fisher

DL Corey McIntyre Jr.

LB Curtis Jones

CB Keyon Washington

S Jaheem Joseph

S Chris Henry

