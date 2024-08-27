Between The Eers: Players to Watch vs. Penn State
The West Virginia Mountaineers are going to need upwards of 35 players to bring their A game in order to pull off the upset of No. 8 Penn State this Saturday. We already know the big-time names that must show up for WVU, but who else? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall list a handful of guys to watch.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- WVU's key players on offense (aside from the stars)
- WVU's key players on defense (aside from the stars)
- Players that will make a bigger impact than expected
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Neal Brown Asked About Penn State's Late TD in 2023
WVU Mailbag: Chances vs. Penn State, Offensive Approach, Must-Win? + More
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State
WVU QB Garrett Greene Has Seen 'Double-Digit Increase' in Completion Percentage