MountaineerMaven
WVU President Gordon Gee "Believes" There Will be Football

Christopher Hall

Both West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons and head football coach Neal Brown have said they are optimistic that there will be a football season this fall.

Then, on Wednesday, West Virginia University president Dr. E. Gordon Gee appeared on Charleston-Huntington CBS affiliate WOWK’s “Opening West Virginia special” that there will be football in the fall.

“We are going to play football in the fall – I really do believe that, even if I have to suit up,” said Gee. “I’ve got my ankles taped up – I’m ready to go in. But, I think that with everything, we’re going to do it based upon what is safe - what is healthy for our fans - what is healthy for our student-athletes, but I do believe we are going to play football.”

Although health officials have expressed large gatherings will bring about a second wave of the coronavirus, there have been talks on how to have a safe football season. No details have been released but according to Neal Brown on Wednesday a testing protocol will be in place. Naturally, there will be a lot more that goes into it, such as disinfecting locker rooms, weight rooms, essentially the entire facilities buildings.

Additionally, fan attendance seems to be a bit of a pipe dream, but on Wednesday, Rutgers athletics announced that they will move to mobile-only ticketing and they are in a COVID-19 hotspot.

At this point, it seems all but inevitable that there will be a football season and as the opening day of college football approaches, you will see more protocols on how to keep student-athletes and fans safe on game days. How it will all look continues to be the lingering question. 

