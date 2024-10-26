WATCH: WVU Pulls Off Fake Field Goal for a Touchdown vs. Arizona
West Virginia's offense moved the ball down the field on each of their first two drives of Saturday night's game against Arizona, but had to trot the field goal team to end each drive.
Michael Hayes banged through a 45-yard field goal to give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead, and then after stalling out in the red zone on their next possession, WVU called for a fake field goal where holder Leighton Bechdel took off with the ball got the first down, and scooted down the sideline for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers a 10-0 edge in the first quarter.
Bechdel, a redshirt senior, has done a little bit of everything in his career at WVU from holding, punting, and long snapping. I'm not sure anyone predicted him to be the game's first touchdown scorer, but props to him.
