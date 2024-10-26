Mountaineers Now

WATCH: WVU Pulls Off Fake Field Goal for a Touchdown vs. Arizona

A little trickeration from the Mountaineers early in the game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University kicker Michael Hayes (22) and punter/long snapper/holder Leighton Bechdel.
West Virginia's offense moved the ball down the field on each of their first two drives of Saturday night's game against Arizona, but had to trot the field goal team to end each drive.

Michael Hayes banged through a 45-yard field goal to give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead, and then after stalling out in the red zone on their next possession, WVU called for a fake field goal where holder Leighton Bechdel took off with the ball got the first down, and scooted down the sideline for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers a 10-0 edge in the first quarter.

Bechdel, a redshirt senior, has done a little bit of everything in his career at WVU from holding, punting, and long snapping. I'm not sure anyone predicted him to be the game's first touchdown scorer, but props to him.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

