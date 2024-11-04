WVU QB Garrett Greene Considered 'Doubtful' Versus Cincinnati
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene is considered to be doubtful for this Saturday's game against Cincinnati, according to head coach Neal Brown.
Greene exited the Kansas State game last month with an upper-body injury and did not return. He took several big hits in the game after running the football eleven times for 89 yards in the first half. He did not make the trip to Arizona two weeks ago and during the bye week, Neal Brown stated that he was "still struggling" with the injury.
Assuming his current status holds true, the Mountaineers will turn to Nicco Marchiol once again. In the win over Arizona, he completed 18-of-22 pass attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
Neal Brown on Marchiol's first start
"He’s so much a better player than he was last time he started a game. The last time he started a game versus Texas Tech, and that was a year ago. He’s mature, he’s been patient, and he’s gotten better, and I’ve said that a lot… and then he showed that today. He didn’t play very well in the second half of the Kansas State game which was a tough setting for him. But I thought he really stepped today when we needed him and I thought he played really well."
West Virginia and Cincinnati will kick things off at 12 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on FS1.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 11
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Robert Morris
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Robert Morris
Will Neal Brown Return to WVU in 2025? Fans Give Their Thoughts