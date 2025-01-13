WVU QB Transfer Ryder Burton Chooses Transfer Destination
The Ryder Burton era in Morgantown ended before it even had a chance to begin.
The redshirt freshman quarterback hit the transfer portal after just one season in the program. The move was likely prompted by West Virginia's decision to fire Neal Brown and hire Rich Rodriguez, who needs to have a quarterback who is willing and capable of running the ball. Burton can use his legs but isn't much of a threat with them.
Over the weekend, Burton announced that he has committed to play for Trent Dilfer at UAB.
During his senior year of high school at Springville in Utah, Burton threw for 1,972 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning all-region first-team honors while being named Most Valuable Player in Region 9. BYU was the only FBS school to extend him an offer, but he did receive interest from Nevada, San Jose State, Southern Utah, UCLA, Utah, and Weber State.
He did not see any game action in his one and only year at BYU and his lone season with the Mountaineers. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
