WVU RB CJ Donaldson Set to Enter the Transfer Portal
Junior West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson is planning to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to Max Olson of ESPN.
The former tight end turned running back put together a pretty solid career in Morgantown, rushing for 2,058 yards and 30 touchdowns on 421 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per pop. He was well on his way to becoming a freshman phenom back in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury in a loss to TCU. That season, Donaldson rushed for 526 yards and eight touchdowns.
As a sophomore, Donaldson battled numerous bumps and bruises and was never at 100% health. He did, however, still rush for 798 yards and 11 scores. This season, he took a small step back while sharing the workload with sophomore Jahiem White. In his final game as a Mountaineers, Donaldson rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries but also fumbled twice in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl loss to Memphis.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Talented West Virginia Freshman WR DayDay Farmer Plans to Enter Portal, Per Report
When Will WVU Start Landing Transfers? Why a Patient Approach is Likely for Rich Rod
Rich Rodriguez Will Silence the Critics and Win Big Again at West Virginia