WVU RB Jahiem White Exits Frisco Bowl with Lower-Body Injury
West Virginia sophomore running back Jahiem White has left the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl with a lower-body injury and, according to WVU sideline reporter Jed Drenning, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, thus putting an end to his season.
White was injured on the next to last play before West Virginia's field goal attempt at the end of the first half, attempting to reel in a ball along the sideline. At the time of his departure, White had 28 yards on seven carries along with one catch for three yards.
The Mountaineers will be extremely shorthanded in the running back room for the remainder of the game as Jaylen Anderson entered the portal earlier this month, leaving Diore Hubbard as the next man up behind CJ Donaldson, who fumbled the ball twice in the opening quarter of the game.
White will finish his season with 845 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 149 carries.
