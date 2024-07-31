Mountaineers Now

WVU RB Jahiem White Picks a New Jersey Number

A new look for the star Mountaineer running back.

Schuyler Callihan

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

West Virginia sophomore running back Jahiem White will be donning a new number in 2024. White revealed on X that he will be switching from No. 22 to No. 1.

White saw limited action in the first half of the 2023 season and became one of the Big 12's most explosive and productive running backs in the second half of the season. He finished his true freshman campaign with 842 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries while adding another 125 yards and two scores on five receptions.

He is slated to split carries with CJ Donaldson in the Mountaineers' backfield this fall.

