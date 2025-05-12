WVU RB Transfer LJ Turner Returns to Division II After Short Stint in Morgantown
In early January, West Virginia picked up a commitment from Catawba Community College (Salisbury, NC) running back LJ Turner, making him one of the first additions out of the portal for the new coaching staff.
The Division II product was known for his big-play ability and had the look of being a nice hidden gem for the Mountaineers in the portal. In eight games last season, Turner rushed for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns on 174 carries.
He participated in winter workouts and then went through spring ball with the Mountaineers before re-entering the portal shortly after spring practice concluded. Recently, Turner announced he will be finishing out his career at Lenoir–Rhyne, another Division II school in North Carolina, located in Hickory.
With Jahiem White taking a big bulk of the workload, Tye Edwards being the short-yardage/complementary back, and Diore Hubbard making strides, Turner felt it was in his best interest to move on. From WVU's side of things, they also wanted to land one more proven, reliable back to the mix, which they accomplished by snagging former Miami/SMU back Jaylan Knighton. They also picked up a commitment from Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer.
Turner will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Top 2026 Defensive Line Target Excludes West Virginia From Group of Finalists
Wyatt Milum Signs Contract with Jaguars, Picks Jersey Number
West Virginia QB Competition: Is it Nicco Marchiol's Job to Lose?
West Virginia Product JJ Wetherholt Off to Strong Start at Double-A Level