    • November 11, 2021
    WVU Receiver Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

    West Virginia loses receiver to the NCAA Transfer Portal
    According to Rivals, West Virginia University wide receiver Sam Brown has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

    The redshirt freshman appeared in seven games last season and finished his freshman season with eight catches for 92 yards, including a long reception of 22 against Eastern Kentucky, hauled in a career-high four catches for 43 yards against Eastern Kentucky, and three catches for 42 yards against Army in the Liberty Bowl.

    Brown's only appearance on the year came against LIU, where he had two receptions for 16 yards. 

    UPDATE: Nov. 11, 4:09 pm

    Shortly after Rivals released that Sam Brown entered the transfer portal, he took to social media and announced his decision.

    "I would like to thank coach (West Virginia head coach Neal) Brown, (co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Gerad) coach Parker, (strength and condition coach Mike) coach Mike, and the West Virginia University staff for giving me the opportunity of playing at the highest level. I would also thank the Mountaineer nation for supporting me. To my teammates I would thank you all for giving me a brotherhood that I couldn't even ask for and for the bonds that's unbreakable. Lastly I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me in my decision and I have entered my name in the transfer portal."

    WVU Receiver Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

