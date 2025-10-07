WVU Receiver Oran Singleton is off the Team Roster
West Virginia University receiver Oran Singleton is no longer listed on the team roster as of Monday night.
The senior recorded four catches for 22 yards and 34 rushing yards on four carries this season. He registered a season-highs two catches against Kansas and nine receiving yards versus Ohio and has a season-best two carries for 24 yards in the season-opener against Robert Morris.
Singleton has not seen the field in the last two games and was listed as “out” before the Mountaineers’ last outing against BYU. He appeared in the previous first four games of the season.
Singleton transferred to WVU in the offseason from Eastern Michigan where he had 64 receptions for 639 yards and two touchdowns.
West Virginia is sitting at 2-6 on the season and is currently on a bye week after beginning the season with six-straight contests. The Mountaineers lost their first three Big 12 Conference games and are enduring the program’s first losing streak since 2022.
West Virginia is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 18, against Big 12 foe UCF at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST The action will be televised on TNT and simulcast on truTV/HBO MAX.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Four Years After Traumatic Injury, Weston Mazey Homers in First WVU At-Bat
Ross Hodge Eyes Big 12 Title in Year One Despite WVU’s Entirely New Roster
Full Breakdown of All 82 WVU Football Players Who Have Eligibility Beyond 2025
2027 Guard Joshua Tyson Visits WVU as Ross Hodge Pushes to Land Future Star
MAILBAG: Players Who Will Leave, the O-Line Catastrophe, Bye Week Goals + More