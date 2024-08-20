WVU Receives Head-Scratching Preseason Bowl Projection
Predicting where a college football team will play in a bowl game and against who is incredibly difficult to do, especially when the season hasn't even begun. But if there's anyone who has a pretty good ideas as to how things will turn out it's Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
McMurphy is a longtime college football analyst who has connections to all sorts of people in the industry, including bowl representatives. Obviously, his projections are never going to be perfect but if he ends up right on West Virginia's preseason prediction, Mountaineer fans are going to be very disappointed. He has WVU pitted against Air Forces in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on December 27th in Fort Worth, TX.
“In last year’s preseason projections, I correctly predicted 59 of the 82 teams that went to a bowl, including 10 teams in the correct bowl and two of the four playoff teams," McMurphy stated. "I understand 12% accuracy (10 out of 82 teams in the correct bowl) isn’t that impressive, but remember, picking names out of a hat is only 11% accurate.”
Most WVU fans have their eyes set on the College Football Playoff, or at worst, a bid to the Pop Tarts Bowl or Texas Bowl. The Armed Forces Bowl? You're talking about a 7-5 or 6-6 season with that slot.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
