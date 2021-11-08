Skip to main content
    November 8, 2021
    WVU Releases Depth Chart vs. K-State

    The Mountaineers reveal two-deep ahead of Kansas State
    On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3:30 pm EST and will be televised on ESPN.

    A couple of minor changes to this week's depth chart. Freshman right tackle Wyatt Milum has started at right guard the last three games but this is the first time he has solidified the top spot, and Jackie Matthews is slotted as the backup at right corner, even though he is scheduled to make his fifth start at SPEAR. 

    Isaiah Esdale, who missed last week's game with an injury, is back atop the depth chart at the Z.

    Practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

    OFFENSE

    QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

    RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.

    WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

    WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan

    WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

    WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

    TE: T.J. Banks, Charles Finley

    Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

    Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

    Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

    Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

    Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum, Parker Moorer

    DEFENSE

    DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

    DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

    DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

    BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

    MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

    WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

    LCB: Charles Woods, Malachi Ruffin

    RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews

    FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

    CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

    SPEAR: Jackie Matthews, Scottie Young Jr.

    SPECIAL TEAMS:

    K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

    P: Tyler Sumpter

    KO: Evan Staley

    H: Graeson Malashevich

    LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

    KR: Winston Wright Jr., Graeson Malashevich

    PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich

