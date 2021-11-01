Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    WVU Releases Depth Chart vs. Oklahoma State

    The Mountaineers reveal two-deep ahead of Oklahoma State
    On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3:30 pm EST and will be televised on ESPN.

    Tight end Mike O'Laughlin and defensive back Nicktroy Fortune are not on the depth chart this week - both missed last week's win over Iowa State due to injuries. 

    Practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

    OFFENSE

    QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

    RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.

    WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

    WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown

    WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

    WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

    TE: T.J. Banks, Charles Finley

    Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

    Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

    Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

    Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

    Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum OR Parker Moorer

    DEFENSE

    DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

    DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

    DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

    BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

    MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

    WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

    LCB: Charles Woods, Malachi Ruffin

    RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods

    FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

    CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

    SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Scottie Young Jr.

    SPECIAL TEAMS:

    K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

    P: Tyler Sumpter

    KO: Evan Staley

    H: Graeson Malashevich

    LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

    KR: Winston Wright Jr., Graeson Malashevich

    PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich

