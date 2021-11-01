WVU Releases Depth Chart vs. Oklahoma State
On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3:30 pm EST and will be televised on ESPN.
Tight end Mike O'Laughlin and defensive back Nicktroy Fortune are not on the depth chart this week - both missed last week's win over Iowa State due to injuries.
Practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene
RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather
WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown
WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith
WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich
TE: T.J. Banks, Charles Finley
Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard
Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone
Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White
Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum OR Parker Moorer
DEFENSE
DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons
DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson
Read More
DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton
BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens
WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon
LCB: Charles Woods, Malachi Ruffin
RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods
FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks
CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger
SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Scottie Young Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter
P: Tyler Sumpter
KO: Evan Staley
H: Graeson Malashevich
LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Graeson Malashevich
PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly