WVU Releases Hype Video Narrated by David Sills V Ahead of Coal Rush
The day has finally come. West Virginia fans have been anxiously awaiting the first ever "Coal Rush" and in just a few hours, the Mountaineers will take the field in their all-black uniforms that pay homage to the coal miners of the past, present, and future.
The WVU Football team released a hype video ahead of the game which was narrated by former Mountaineer receiver David Sills V.
Sills mentions in the video the loss to the Cyclones back in 2018 when West Virginia took its perfect record and No. 6 ranking to Ames for a blackout and the Mountaineers were just overwhelmed from start to finish.
It feels like the tables have turned, at least the story heading into this game has as Iowa State comes to Morgantown a perfect 5-0, ranked 11th in the country and entering West Virginia's first-ever coal rush.
Can the Mountaineers collect a massive win and move to 4-2 (3-0) in Big 12 play? We'll know in just a matter of a few hours. WVU and Iowa State will kick it off at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
