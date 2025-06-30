WVU Reveals the Three Players Who Will Join Rich Rodriguez at Big 12 Media Days
Next week, the annual Big 12 media days will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Monday afternoon, WVU announced that center Landen Livingston, wide receiver Jaden Bray, and defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen have been chosen as the players to represent West Virginia, alongside head coach Rich Rodriguez.
Rodriguez and players will be made available to the media on July 9th, speaking on the same day as Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Utah.
Bray enters his second year with the Mountaineers after transferring in from Oklahoma State. He was expected to have a big role in the offense, but battled injuries throughout the 2024 season and finished the year with two receptions for 88 yards.
Vesterinen is the longest-tenured player of the bunch and on the roster, entering his fifth season. He saw his season come to an end in September due to a lower-body injury. In 35 career games, he's totaled 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.
Livingston saw some action last year, filling in at center for Brandon Yates at times. He will have competition this fall camp, but is currently projected to be the Mountaineers' starter in 2025.
