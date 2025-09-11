Mountaineers Now

WVU Reveals Uniform Choice for the 2025 Backyard Brawl

A look at which uniforms the Mountaineers will be wearing this Saturday against Pitt.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

A uniform decision is in. A few moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced on social media that they will wear blue helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants for the Backyard Brawl versus Pitt.

Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304

Most worn rank: 1

Record: 128-53-4

Total games worn: 185

Win percentage: 71%

Last worn: 2024 vs Kansas State

Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace, and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game. To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit wvusports.com/stripethestadium.

Backyard Brawl Results This Century

2024: Pitt 38, West Virginia 34
2023: West Virginia 17, Pitt 6
2022: Pitt 38, West Virginia 31
2011: West Virginia 21, Pitt 20
2010: West Virginia 35, Pitt 10
2009: West Virginia 19, Pitt 16
2008: Pitt 19, West Virginia 15
2007: Pitt 13, West Virginia 9
2006: West Virginia 45, Pitt 27
2005: West Virginia 45, Pitt 13
2004: Pitt 16, West Virginia 13
2003: West Virginia 52, Pitt 31
2002: West Virginia 24, Pitt 17
2001: Pitt 23, West Virginia 17
2000: Pitt 38, West Virginia 28

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

David Pollack Gets WVU Helmet & Instantly Starts Singing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'

Narduzzi Gives WVU Backhanded Compliment and Hints at Scars Fans Still Dwell On

Pitt QB Eli Holstein Leans Into Villain Role Ahead of Backyard Brawl

Is WVU One of the Worst 25 Teams in the Country? One CBS Sports Analyst Thinks So

The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Pitt Preview + Prediction

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football