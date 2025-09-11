WVU Reveals Uniform Choice for the 2025 Backyard Brawl
A uniform decision is in. A few moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced on social media that they will wear blue helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants for the Backyard Brawl versus Pitt.
Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304
Most worn rank: 1
Record: 128-53-4
Total games worn: 185
Win percentage: 71%
Last worn: 2024 vs Kansas State
Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace, and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game. To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit wvusports.com/stripethestadium.
Backyard Brawl Results This Century
2024: Pitt 38, West Virginia 34
2023: West Virginia 17, Pitt 6
2022: Pitt 38, West Virginia 31
2011: West Virginia 21, Pitt 20
2010: West Virginia 35, Pitt 10
2009: West Virginia 19, Pitt 16
2008: Pitt 19, West Virginia 15
2007: Pitt 13, West Virginia 9
2006: West Virginia 45, Pitt 27
2005: West Virginia 45, Pitt 13
2004: Pitt 16, West Virginia 13
2003: West Virginia 52, Pitt 31
2002: West Virginia 24, Pitt 17
2001: Pitt 23, West Virginia 17
2000: Pitt 38, West Virginia 28
