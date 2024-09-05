WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Albany Game
This Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be rocking gold helmets, gold jerseys, and gold pants for this week's game against Albany, which is this year's Gold Rush game. For what it's worth, Neal Brown-coached WVU teams are 3-1 in Gold Rush games.
2019: vs. NC State W 44-27
2020: COVID (no Gold Rush)
2021: vs. Virginia Tech W 27-21
2022: vs. Kansas L 42-55 (OT)
2023: vs. Texas Tech W 20-13
This is the first-ever meeting between West Virginia and Albany. The Mountaineers are 24-0 all-time against FCS opponents with their closest calls coming against Richmond in 1978 (14-12) and 1979 (20-18). As for the Great Danes, they are 1-8 in program history against FBS opponents with their only win coming in 2016 against Buffalo - a team that would go on to finish 2-10. In last week's game against Long Island, Albany struggled to defend the run giving up 179 yards on the ground, but hung on for the 27-21 win.
West Virginia and Albany will kick things off at 6 p.m. EST and can be streamed on ESPN+.
