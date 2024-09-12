Mountaineers Now

WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Backyard Brawl

A look at this week's threads for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

For the 2024 Backyard Brawl, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be sporting white helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants, the team revealed on Thursday evening.

The Mountaineers and Panthers have split the first two games of the rivalry since its return in 2022, but West Virginia has had the upper edge in the series for quite some time. Dating back to 1963, WVU has a 26-23-2 record against Pitt and to keep it more recent, they are 17-8-1 since 1988. In addition, the Mountaineers are 10-5 in their last 15 games playing Pitt on the road.

West Virginia and Pitt will kick things off at 3:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

