WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Cincinnati Game
A look at this week's threads for the Mountaineers.
In this story:
West Virginia will wear blue helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants for this week's road game against Cincinnati.
WVU has won 17 of the 21 all-time meetings against the Bearcats but has never lost at Nippert Stadium. In their first-ever meeting as Big 12 Conference members, West Virginia won convincingly last season in Morgantown, 42-21.
The Mountaineers and Bearcats will kick things off at 12 p.m. EST on FS1.
