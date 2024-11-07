Mountaineers Now

WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Cincinnati Game

A look at this week's threads for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

West Virginia will wear blue helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants for this week's road game against Cincinnati.

WVU has won 17 of the 21 all-time meetings against the Bearcats but has never lost at Nippert Stadium. In their first-ever meeting as Big 12 Conference members, West Virginia won convincingly last season in Morgantown, 42-21.

The Mountaineers and Bearcats will kick things off at 12 p.m. EST on FS1.

Schuyler Callihan
