WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Frisco Bowl vs. Memphis
Moments ago, West Virginia unveiled their uniform combo for the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl versus Memphis. The Mountaineers will be rocking gold helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants.
“It would mean the world to finish with a winning season," WVU interim head coach Chad Scott said Monday. "We came in together, we’re going to work together, we’re going to finish together. It would mean the world for us. These guys have put in a lot of work. They’ve been very resilient and the things that have happened, they’ve stayed together, stayed connected. Just worked and put a lot of time in together. It would mean the world to us to go out with a W.”
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.
The Mountaineers and Tigers will kick things off at 9 p.m. EST. The action will air on ESPN.
