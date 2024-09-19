WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Kansas Game
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced that they will be sporting white helmets, blue jerseys, and white pants for Saturday's Big 12 opener against the Kansas Jayhawks on what will also be Hall of Fame weekend in Morgantown.
Both teams enter this matchup with a disappointing 1-2 start to the season, finding different ways to get there, however. Kansas has dropped consecutive games to Illinois and UNLV while the Mountaineers were beaten soundly in the season-opener against Penn State and then blew a ten-point lead with three minutes in some change in last week's game against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.
This will mark the thirteenth all-time matchup between the Mountaineers and Jayhawks with West Virginia holding a 10-2 edge in the series. The last time these two met came two years ago as Kansas won 55-42 in overtime. Eerily for West Virginia, that game followed a loss on the road to Pitt, a game they also should have won.
West Virginia and Kansas will kick things off at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
