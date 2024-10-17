Mountaineers Now

WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Kansas State Game

A look at this week's threads for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

For this week's homecoming game against No. 17 Kansas State, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced they will be rocking a traditional look wearing the blue helmets, blue jerseys, and gold pants.

A week after unleashing a new all-black uniform, something the younger segment of the fanbase has been clamoring for for years, the team will go back to its roots for a game that will see the return of many former Mountaineer players and WVU alumni.

Kansas State holds the all-time edge in the series, 7-6, over West Virginia which includes two straight wins. The Mountaineers' last win over the Wildcats was a 37-10 victory back in 2020.

West Virginia and Kansas State will kick the ball in the air at approximately 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

