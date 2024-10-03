WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Oklahoma State Game
Thursday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers announced that they will be sporting blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants for this week's game at Oklahoma State.
WVU won in its last trip out to Stillwater as Jaylen Anderson rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-19 win. Anderson is now the Mountaineers' third-string running back and an important key to note is that in last year's loss to the Cowboys, Jahiem White had yet to emerge.
The Mountaineers have lost eight of the last nine games in the series and have a 1-4 record under head coach Neal Brown. Oklahoma State is in unfamiliar territory as they are in danger of starting Big 12 play 0-3 for the first time since 2005.
West Virginia and Oklahoma State will kick things off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Fans Predict Outcome of WVU's Trip to Oklahoma State
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 6
Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction