WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Penn State Game
Thursday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers revealed their uniform combination for the 2024 home/season opener against No. 8 Penn State. They will go with blue helmets, gold jerseys, and blue pants. This will be the first time seeing the new uniforms that debuted during halftime of the spring game in real, live action. The new threads feature the return of the famous double striped pant and the shoulder stripe that was seen on the uniform for much of the 2000s.
It is a "stripe the stadium" game for the fans, so those sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game. Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.
This marks the first time since West Virginia has hosted the Nittany Lions in 1992, a game the Mountaineers lost 40-26. Penn State leads the all-time series 49-9-2 with WVU's last win coming in 1988 undefeated regular season led by Major Harris.
West Virginia and Penn State will kick things off at 12 p.m. EST on FOX.
