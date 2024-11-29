Mountaineers Now

WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Regular Season Finale vs. Texas Tech

A look at this week's threads for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

The West Virginia Mountaineers will sport blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants for the regular season finale this Saturday

The Mountaineers are looking to pick up their second straight win in the series after winning last year with backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol, 20-13 in Morgantown. Prior to last year's game, the Red Raiders owned Neal Brown winning four straight games over the Mountaineers, including a pair of losses by three scores or more.

West Virginia and Texas Tech will kick things off at 12 p.m. EST on FS1.

