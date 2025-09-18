WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Big 12 Opener Against Kansas
This Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be hitting the road to open up Big 12 Conference play, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (2-1).
Moments ago, the team announced on social media that they will be wearing white helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants for the game. Kansas, on the other hand, announced earlier this week that they will be rocking their black alternates.
Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304
Most worn rank: 13
Record: 5-3
Total games worn: 8
Win percentage: 62%
Last worn: 2024 at Pitt
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks will kick things off at approximately 6 p.m. ET on FS1. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Lawrence and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
