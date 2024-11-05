WVU Rules Out Three Key Players for Matchup vs. Cincinnati
When the West Virginia Mountaineers make the short trip over to Cincinnati this weekend, they'll be without a handful of key contributors.
On Monday, head coach Neal Brown announced that cornerback Ayden Garnes, safety Aubrey Burks, and wide receiver Jaden Bray will be out. Starting quarterback Garrett Greene is leaning in that direction as well, currently labeled as doubtful.
Burks last played against Kansas on September 21st and had to leave the game due to an upper-body injury. After making his way off the field, Burks went down to the ground on the West Virginia sideline and had to be carted off. In four games this season, Burks has tallied 13 tackles.
Jaden Bray has only appeared in two games this season and has made just two catches, each going for 44 yards. Prior to the start of the season, head coach Neal Brown had high expectations for the Oklahoma State transfer and made it seem as if he was the top dog in that room. He's dealt with the injury buy all season, and there's no timetable for his return.
As for Garnes, he's had a bit of an up-and-down season to this point. He's missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ten Young Mountaineers Who Made a Move During the Bye Week
WVU Locker Room Reacts to Darian DeVries Receiving Game Ball After First Win
What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over Robert Morris