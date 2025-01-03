WVU Running Back Jahiem White Announces He'll Remain a Mountaineer
Huge news arrived Friday morning for the West Virginia football program as star running back Jahiem White announced that he will be returning to the program in 2025 and will not enter the transfer portal.
White was slowly worked into the mix at running back as a true freshman, really coming on in the final month or so of the season. Despite the limited opportunities, he was still able to rush for 842 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
In 2024, White still split time in the backfield with CJ Donaldson but was the starter for much of the season. He collected three 100-yard performances, doing so against Albany, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech. He finished the year with 845 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 19 passes for 122 yards and one score.
White saw his season come to an end in the first half of the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, suffering a hamstring injury. Fortunately, it was not considered severe and is expected to be 100% for spring ball. With Donaldson transferring to Ohio State, White is the clear-cut number-one back heading into the 2025 season.
