WVU Schedule: Kickoff Times Revealed for Season Opener, Backyard Brawl + Two Others
Thursday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference and West Virginia revealed some kickoff times for the start of the 2025 season.
The Mountaineers will begin the second era under Rich Rodriguez in the sunshine (hopefully) against Robert Morris at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
In Week 2, WVU will make the trip over to Athens, Ohio, for a rare road game against a Group of Six opponent. The Ohio Bobcats get a somewhat later-than-expected kick of 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPU.
The 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl will take place on September 13th and will be a 3:30 p.m. start time on ESPN. This will be the first time Rich Rodriguez has faced the Panthers since that game that no one speaks of.
And finally, the last game with a decided start time is West Virginia's Friday night trip to Provo to take on the BYU Cougars. You might want to get your z's in the night before because it'll be a late night with the game not beginning until 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Gametimes for the other eight games will be announced at a later date.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Touchdown or Just Short? Controversial Backyard Brawl Play Featured in CFB 26 Trailer
West Virginia is Moving Quickly with 2026 Offensive Lineman Camden Goforth
Revisiting the First Year of Every WVU Head Coach, Dating Back to Don Nehlen
West Virginia Working to Flip Rising Pass Rusher Committed to Oregon State