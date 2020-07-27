WVU Set to Add Another Arizona Transfer?

Earlier this offseason, West Virginia stumbled across some west coast gold in the transfer portal by snagging former Arizona starting safety Scottie Young Jr. Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae played a huge role in landing him and now he and the staff could be on the verge of taking from the Wildcats once again.

Late Sunday night, former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II announced on Twitter that he is narrowed down his transfer options to just three schools: Texas, Minnesota, and West Virginia.

During his first three seasons with the Wildcats, Fields II emerged as not only one of the best playmakers on the team, but in the PAC 12. Just taking a quick glance at his year-by-year stats, you can see how much of an impact he brings to the table.

2017 (FR): 104 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 INT

2018 (SO): 89 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks

2019 (JR): 94 tackles, 5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT

With the current depth the Mountaineers have at linebacker, or should I say lack thereof, Fields II would certainly be a welcomed addition. He's a very athletic and rangy linebacker who plays well in coverage and just racks up tackles.

In his farewell tweet to Arizona, Fields II thanked several of his coaches including Jahmile Addae, who coached at Arizona from 2013-17.

A decision is likely to be announced soon.

Do you think the Mountaineers can land Tony Fields II? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

