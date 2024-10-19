WVU Starting DBs Aubrey Burks, Ayden Garnes Ruled Out vs. Kansas State
West Virginia will be down a pair of starters in the secondary tonight as safety Aubrey Burks and cornerback Ayden Garnes have been ruled out. WVU head coach Neal Brown hinted at this being the case during his radio show on Thursday.
"We're going to have a couple guys that I think are going to miss the game," he stated. "The expectation is whoever steps up and plays that they'll be just as productive in that role. Excited for some guys that are going to get some opportunities to increase their role."
Burks has had some tough luck this season nursing a handful of injuries throughout the year and as Brown stated earlier in the week, he's only played one full game to this point.
The good news is West Virginia will likely have defensive lineman T.J. Jackson available who was tabbed as "questionable" earlier in the week.
West Virginia and No. 17 Kansas State will get things underway at 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX.
