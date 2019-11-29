WVU, TCU Game Thread
West Virginia and TCU Kickoff at 4:15. The series is tied at 4-4.
Tykee Smith came to play.
Big stop on third down.
Great start for the Mountaineers
Good start. Need to keep the foot on the accelerator
Great to capitalize on the turnover. Also big to get ball at half!!
Early score and a great little drive after the turnover. Doege just looks comfortable back there in pocket.
Awesome defensive play.
WVU, historically- no great in all white. Lets see if they can change that today.
West Virginia wins the toss and differs
Let’s see how the Mountaineers end their season. Hopefully on a high note
Bryce Wheaton is out today due to a foot injury
This game may end 6-3.
