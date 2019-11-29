Mountaineer
WVU, TCU Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia and TCU Kickoff at 4:15. The series is tied at 4-4.

Matty Albright
Tykee Smith came to play.

Halk35
Big stop on third down.

John Pentol
Great start for the Mountaineers

Daniel Woods
Good start. Need to keep the foot on the accelerator

Halk35
Great to capitalize on the turnover. Also big to get ball at half!!

Zach Campbell
Early score and a great little drive after the turnover. Doege just looks comfortable back there in pocket.

Zach Campbell
Awesome defensive play.

Zach Campbell
WVU, historically- no great in all white. Lets see if they can change that today.

Christopher Hall
West Virginia wins the toss and differs

John Pentol
Let’s see how the Mountaineers end their season. Hopefully on a high note

Christopher Hall
Bryce Wheaton is out today due to a foot injury

Christopher Hall
This game may end 6-3.

