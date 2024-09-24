WVU to Take 'Long Look' at Five True Freshmen During Bye Week
West Virginia has already received contributions from a handful of true freshmen this season including defensive lineman Nate Gabriel, wide receiver DayDay Farmer, and tight end Jack Sammarco. All three will continue playing, per head coach Neal Brown.
As the team heads into the bye week, they're hoping to find out which other members of the 2024 recruiting class can help them this season. With four games already in the books, they'll have to decide on those who have appeared in each game whether or not to utilize their redshirt.
Coach Brown talked about five guys in particular who the staff plans to get a "long look" at this week.
“We’ve got to see if some guys are ready. I think this is a big week to test some guys out. Secondary-wise Key’on Washington and Israel Boyce, those are two that we need to get a long look at this week. I see them getting better and I think they can help us, so those are two from a defensive back standpoint that jump out. And then this week between Trae’von Dunbar and Diore Hubbard, we need to get those guys work because I could see us needing them as we get going. They’re both talented enough. They just got to do other things than carrying the ball. (Defensive lineman) Elijah Kinsler is a guy that we’re going to need as the days go on, so we need him to continue to improve. DayDay (Farmer) we haven’t been able to get going. He needs to practice at a little bit higher level, but he’s talented. He’s a guy that can help us.”
