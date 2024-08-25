Between The Eers: We Talkin' About Playoffs!
West Virginia isn't getting a whole lot of playoff talk, but should they?
In this story:
Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall predict who will make the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. Will West Virginia make it? If not, how close will they get?
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Who makes the College Football Playoff
- Darkhorse to win it
- How close is WVU to being a CFP team?
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
