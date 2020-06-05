WVU Transfer Portal Update: Who's In, Who's Out

QB Jack Allison transferred to D-II West Liberty

Earlier this offseason, backup quarterback Jack Allison decided to transfer for the second time in his collegiate career and chose West Liberty University as his third school. Allison made his way to Morgantown via Miami (FL), where he was buried on the depth chart. He saw the writing on the wall at West Virginia and the emergence of Jarret Doege likely became a big factor in his decision. Now, he'll try to salvage his career leading the Hilltoppers.

QB Trey Lowe still in transfer portal

The hype around Trey Lowe in Morgantown was insurmountable. Lowe had the ability to become the next star dual-threat quarterback in the Big 12, but just never fully developed as a passer and signal caller. Many big-time quarterbacks hit the transfer portal this offseason, which could be the reason why Lowe is still on the market.

RB Martell Pettaway transferred to Middle Tennessee

In 2019, Martell Pettaway was expected to be one of the leading rushers for the Mountaineers on offense. However, after a considerably shaky start, he elected to sit out the remainder of the season and redshirt. Initially, his plan was to return to Morgantown, but it is unknown if those initial intentions were to actually transfer. He has a solid skillset and could finally become the premiere back in 2020 as a Blue Raider.

WR Keion Wakefield transferred to WVU from Louisville

The Mountaineers add another body to the receiver room with the addition of Keion Wakefield. He has had a great deal of adversity throughout his career after redshirting his freshman season and suffering a significant knee injury in 2017. He only has six receptions and 73 yards to his name and will come to West Virginia as a walk-on.

WR Tevin Bush transferred to Nicholls State

The New Orleans, LA native wanted to be closer to home, so he ultimately decided to transfer to Nicholls State, which is in Thibodaux, LA. Bush wasn't overpowering in stature (5'8", 170-pounds), but had a great deal of speed and was hard to tackle in the open space. It seemed like Bush fit more into Holgorsen's offense than Neal Brown's, which may be why he is on to a new chapter of his career.

WR Ricky Johns transferred to Albany

Johns mainly saw playing time on special teams and was buried deep on the depth chart since his arrival. With the emergence of Sam James, Bryce Wheaton, and others, there was no clear path to playing time for Johns.

TE Jovani Haskins still in transfer portal

Haskins has had a very similar career to Jack Allison. Both transferred to West Virginia from Miami and are now transferring out of Morgantown. Haskins' ceiling is extremely high, but hasn't developed as a solid blocker. I'm a little surprised he's still available, but someone will likely pick him before the season begins.

OL Josh Sills transferred to Oklahoma State

This may have been the most shocking transfer over the last several years. A multi-year starter on the offensive line not only decides to transfer, but transfers to an in-conference foe.

OL Tyler Thurmond still in transfer portal

Thurmond was an average reserve offensive lineman that didn't see much progression in his first couple of seasons in Morgantown. I would expect Thurmond to end up being a starter somewhere at either the FCS-level or a Group of Five school.

DL Bryce Brand transfers to WVU from Maryland

After not seeing much playing time in his first three seasons at Maryland, Brand is looking to make his impact known at West Virginia. Sometimes a change of scenery can be the best thing for a player.

S JoVanni Stewart transferred to Houston

Prior to the midway point of the regular season, safety/linebacker JoVanni Stewart made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Being from Katy, Texas, it sparked the idea of him wanting to play closer to home and playing for Dana Holgorsen at Houston and that's exactly what happened. Stewart was a quality defender throughout his career in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers will have enough depth to overcome his departure.

S Kwantel Raines transferred to Temple

Without a doubt, Raines was one of Holgorsen's most prized recruits coming out of Aliquippa High School in the Pittsburgh area. It actually seemed that he would be a good fit in Vic Koenning's defense, but never played at full speed and lacked aggression.

S Scottie Young Jr. transfers to WVU from Arizona

Arizona's top defensive back surprisingly hit the transfer portal and thanks to the prior relationship with Jahmile Addae, Young landed in Morgantown. West Virginia desperately needed help in the secondary and Young should be an immediate impact from the first game he suits up.

