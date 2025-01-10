WVU Transfers Had a Mixed Bag of Results at Their New Schools in 2024
Several West Virginia players entered the transfer portal last offseason, and the move paid off for some, but a fair amount of them struggled to produce at their new school. Today, we take a look at how those who transferred out of the WVU program performed this season.
WR Jeremiah Aaron (North Texas)
Aaron appeared in just four games with the Mean Green, hauling in five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. He took a redshirt and is back in the transfer portal.
WR Cortez Braham Jr. (Nevada)
Braham was expected to be a top two or three receiver option for the Mountaineers in 2023, but it just never worked out. In his one season at Nevada, he put up big numbers catching 56 passes for 724 yards and four touchdowns. He, too, is back in the transfer portal.
WR Graeson Malashevich (Valdosta State)
The former Mountaineer walk-on put up some rock-solid numbers at Valdosta State, reeling in 46 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns.
WR EJ Horton (Florida Atlantic)
Horton missed the entire 2024 season with an injury, so he never appeared in a game for the Owls. He hopped in the portal at the end of the year and recently committed to Purdue.
WR Ja’Shaun Poke (San Diego State)
Poke had a pretty decent year out west, catching 50 passes for 459 yards and a touchdown for the Aztecs.
DL Brayden Dudley (Mercer)
Dudley saw limited action in 2024 with Mercer, collecting just eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye (Florida State)
Durojaiye was viewed as a massive loss for the Mountaineers at the end of last season. He was in position to become one of the best players on West Virginia's defense, but opted for a better deal at Florida State. Unfortunately for him, he wasn't able to sniff the field and only played in four games. Last month, he entered the portal for a third time and signed with Illinois.
DL Mike Lockhart (SMU)
Lockhart was a key cog in the middle of WVU's defensive line in 2023 and left a huge hole to fill. Fatorma Mulbah stepped up and doubled the output of Lockhart this season. In 14 games with the Mustangs, Lockhart totaled 23 tackles and a sack.
LB James Heard (Syracuse)
Heard was one of the top prospects in WVU's 2023 signing class and was expected to be a multi-year starter in Morgantown. Instead, he left for Syracuse and saw extremely limited action in 11 games this season, making just seven tackles.
LB Tirek Austin-Cave (New Mexico)
Austin-Cave dealt with some injuries this past season and played in just one game making one tackle.
LB Jared Bartlett (Cincinnati)
Bartlett transferred to a Big 12 foe and put together his best season yet. He finished the 2024 campaign with 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. In the meeting against WVU, Bartlett recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack.
LB Lance Dixon (Toledo)
Dixon transferred down to the Group of Five and set career highs in tackles (46), sacks (2), passes defended (4), and forced fumbles (2).
CB Montre Miller (Mississippi State)
Montre Miller did not record any stats this season for the Bulldogs.
CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (East Carolina)
In one season with East Carolina, Wilson-Lamp revived his career. He made 23 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception. He is back in the portal and has scheduled a visit to Wisconsin.
DB Hershey McLaurin (Houston)
McLaurin was an underrated player for the Mountaineers and ended up turning out solid production in his lone season with the Cougars as well. He ended the season with 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and an interception.
S Keyshawn Cobb (Nevada)
In 11 games with the Wolfpack, Cobb tallied 27 tackles, three passes defended, one tackle for loss, and an interception.
S Christion Stokes (Findlay)
Stokes transferred to Division II and dominated. He earned First Team All-Conference honors after producing 59 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions, and a sack.
