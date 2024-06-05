Mountaineers Now

WVU WR/DB Rodney Gallagher III to Host Youth Football Camp

A great opportunity for kids to get some tips from the West Virginia star athlete.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 12, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (2) runs the ball during the second half as Houston Cougars defensive back Malik Fleming (15) defends at TDECU Stadium.
Oct 12, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (2) runs the ball during the second half as Houston Cougars defensive back Malik Fleming (15) defends at TDECU Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
This weekend, Saturday June 8th, West Virginia wide receiver/defensive back Rodney Gallagher III will be hosting a youth football camp at the South Union Indoor Sports Complex in Uniontown, PA. The one-day event will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. EST. Admission to the camp is $30.

Gallagher caught 10 passes for 74 yards last season as a true freshman, while also adding 87 yards on 15 carries. This spring, the coaching staff made the decision to give him some reps at nickel on defense and is expected to remain a two-way player heading into the 2024 season with his primary focus being on the offensive side of the ball.

This is a great opportunity for kids to learn from someone who will be playing both sides of the football at the highest level of college football.

