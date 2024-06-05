WVU WR/DB Rodney Gallagher III to Host Youth Football Camp
This weekend, Saturday June 8th, West Virginia wide receiver/defensive back Rodney Gallagher III will be hosting a youth football camp at the South Union Indoor Sports Complex in Uniontown, PA. The one-day event will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. EST. Admission to the camp is $30.
Gallagher caught 10 passes for 74 yards last season as a true freshman, while also adding 87 yards on 15 carries. This spring, the coaching staff made the decision to give him some reps at nickel on defense and is expected to remain a two-way player heading into the 2024 season with his primary focus being on the offensive side of the ball.
This is a great opportunity for kids to learn from someone who will be playing both sides of the football at the highest level of college football.
