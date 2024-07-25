WVU WR Hudson Clement Picks a New Jersey Number
West Virginia redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hudson Clement has officially switched his jersey number from No. 84 to No. 3, according to the team's official website.
The Martinsburg, WV native burst onto the scene in the Mountaineers' dominating Week 2 victory over Duquesne, hauling in five catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He made his first career start that evening as senior Devin Carter nursed a foot injury and made the most of it, earning a scholarship in the locker room following the game.
Clement finished the 2023 season with 22 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns. And for all of the huge College Football 25 fans out there, he is rated as West Virginia's top wide receiver in the game with an 81 overall rating.
