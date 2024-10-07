West Virginia Could Get Huge Boost to Receiver Room This Week
West Virginia senior wide receiver Justin Robinson made arguably the catch of the year in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt but hasn't played in a game since due to an undisclosed injury.
On Monday, WVU head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media and shared a promising update on his status along with a few others who didn't want to name.
“Justin Robinson was close (to playing) last week. He practiced today and I think he’ll be back," Brown said. "The rest of the guys that got injured in the game, I’ll know more probably through Wednesday. I don’t know if all of them will practice maybe to Wednesday, but I’m hopeful. There’s nobody that’s definitely out as of right now.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound target has hauled in three receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns in two games this season. The production may not pop off the page, but he's going to be a valuable piece of this Mountaineer offense in the second half of the season. His length and size will stress opposing defenses, especially in the red zone when they have to account for him in addition to tight end Kole Taylor.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: 1-0 Mentality, Next Man Up, Injury Update + More
Wyatt Milum Graded Best O-Lineman in the Nation for Week 6
Iowa State Will Be West Virginia's Biggest Big 12 Home Game Since 2018
Mailbag: What to Make of Oklahoma State Blowout + A Shift in Expectations?