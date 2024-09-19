WVU WR Preston Fox a 'Gametime Decision' vs. Kansas
In the opening segment of his radio show Thursday evening, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown revealed that wide receiver Preston Fox has been "a little banged up" this week and will be a "gametime decision" for Saturday's Big 12 opener vs. Kansas.
Brown did not release the details of the injury, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious considering he could still suit up. If Fox is unable to go, Brown says Rodney Gallagher III will take over the punt return duties and will also see a very limited role on defense this week with them being down a body in the receiver room.
Gallagher has caught six passes for 80 yards while totaling five tackles and one pass breakup in three games. As for Fox, he's caught four passes for 58 yards in addition to four punt returns for 32 yards.
