WVU OT Wyatt Milum Graded a Top Player in College Football for Week 2
As expected, West Virginia left tackle Wyatt Milum had a really clean game this past Saturday against UAlbany. After dominating in the ground game and keeping Garrett Greene upright the entire evening, Milum was named to Pro Football Focus' college football Week 2 team of the week.
PFF's National Team for Week 2 (Offense)
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
WR: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
WR: Mac Dalena, Fresno State
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
FLEX: WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State
LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
LG: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C: Drew Bobo, Georgia
RG: Jack Walsh, Wyoming
RT: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
West Virginia was also represented well in the conference-by-conference breakdown as tight end Kole Taylor, left guard Tomas Rimac, and center Brandon Yates were featured in the Big 12's team of the week. Taylor caught three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown while Rimac and Yates helped lead the Mountaineers to a 300-yard day on the ground.
WVU desperately needed to find some success in the running game after a poor outing in the season-opener against Penn State. That will be one of the keys to this week's game against Pitt. If they run the ball efficiently, they'll be able to play their style of game.
