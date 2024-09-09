Mountaineers Now

WVU OT Wyatt Milum Graded a Top Player in College Football for Week 2

A rock-solid outing for the Mountaineer left tackle this past Saturday.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

As expected, West Virginia left tackle Wyatt Milum had a really clean game this past Saturday against UAlbany. After dominating in the ground game and keeping Garrett Greene upright the entire evening, Milum was named to Pro Football Focus' college football Week 2 team of the week.

PFF's National Team for Week 2 (Offense)

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
WR: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
WR: Mac Dalena, Fresno State
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
FLEX: WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State
LT: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
LG: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C: Drew Bobo, Georgia
RG: Jack Walsh, Wyoming
RT: Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

West Virginia was also represented well in the conference-by-conference breakdown as tight end Kole Taylor, left guard Tomas Rimac, and center Brandon Yates were featured in the Big 12's team of the week. Taylor caught three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown while Rimac and Yates helped lead the Mountaineers to a 300-yard day on the ground.

WVU desperately needed to find some success in the running game after a poor outing in the season-opener against Penn State. That will be one of the keys to this week's game against Pitt. If they run the ball efficiently, they'll be able to play their style of game.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Mountaineers in the NFL: Ranking the Top Performances from Week 1

Former WVU LB Tony Fields Leaves Browns-Cowboys Game with Injury

How Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop Performed in Their NFL Debut

Geno Smith Records Long TD Run, Leads Seahawks to Week 1 Win

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football