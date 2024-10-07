Wyatt Milum Graded Best O-Lineman in the Nation for Week 6
The big man from Kenova, West Virginia just keeps impressing. Monday morning, Pro Football Focus released its player grades from Week 6 and West Virginia left tackle Wyatt Milum was graded as the best offensive lineman in all of college football (90.8).
Milum has yet to give up a single sack on the season, nor a single QB pressure. In addition to helping keep quarterback Garrett Greene upright in the pocket, he plays a huge role in the Mountaineers' ability to run the football. In the 38-14 win over Oklahoma State, West Virginia rushed the ball 65 times for 389 yards and four touchdowns, giving them an average of six yards per tote.
With Iowa State and Kansas State set to come to Morgantown over the next two weeks, they'll need to continue their effectiveness on the ground. Obviously, it's unfair to ask for that type of performance again, but going for 140+ is certainly a reasonable mark to try and reach.
There's a lot of season left, but if Milum keeps this level of play up, not only will he be a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, but he'll be in the conversation as a unanimous All-American.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Iowa State Will Be West Virginia's Biggest Big 12 Home Game Since 2018
Mailbag: What to Make of Oklahoma State Blowout + A Shift in Expectations?
Miles McBride Leads All Scorers in Knicks' Preseason Opening Win
Bryce Ford-Wheaton Records His First NFL Touchdown in Wild Ending