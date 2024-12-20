Wyatt Milum is a Consensus All-American
West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum became the 14th Consensus All-American in program history and the fourth WVU offensive lineman to claim the honor after he was named to four All-American First Teams.
Milum earned first team selections from Walter Camp Football Foundation, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and Sporting News.
The Kenova, WV, native was the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and a All-Big 12 First team selection, and an Outland Trophy semifinalist.
Milum played in 47 games, started 43, and was used on 2,951 snaps over his four-year career. This season, he helped WVU rank No. 9 among Power 4 schools in rushing yards per game (192.7). WVU is one of two FBS schools with three players to have at least 600 rushing yards. In 2023, he helped the Mountaineer rushing attack claim the No. 1 spot among Power 4 schools, averaging 228.9 yards per game.
Milum also did not allow a sack in 34 of the past 36 games in which he played, including not allowing any over the past two seasons. He was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation's best interior lineman.
WVU Football Consensus All-Americans
2024 – Wyatt Milum (OL)
2023 – Beanie Bishop Jr. (DB)
2020 – Darius Stills (DL)
2006 – Dan Mozes (C)
2006 - Steve Slaton (RB)
2003 – Grant Wiley (LB)
1996 – Canute Curtis (LB)
1995 – Aaron Beasley (DB)
1994 – Todd Sauerbrun (P)
1992 – Mike Compton (C)
1985 – Brian Jozwiak (OL)
1982 – Darryl Talley (LB)
1955 – Bruce Bosley (DT)
1919 - Ira Errett "Rat" Rodgers (FB)