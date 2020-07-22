Wyatt Milum Named a Top 10 Offensive Tackle by SI All-American

Wednesday morning, SI-All American rolled out the top 10 offensive tackles in the 2021 class. In that list you will find West Virginia commit Wyatt Milum (Spring Valley, WV) checking in at No. 8.

Analysis from Edwin Weathersby II:

"As strongly as we feel about the left tackle prospects on this, we feel just as strong about Milum as a classic right tackle. He has steady footwork and lower-half movement skills, along with fair bendability. Milum has plus length, good strength to win early at the point, and maintains control to dictate to his targets with power. Although he lacks some pass-protection experience, the future Mountaineer has a solid pass-set and mirrors well when engaged. He flashes a strong punch to stymie rushers and can trap and bury to end a rep. Milum’s most impressive at the point, where he plays to his size and with ideal nastiness and ruggedness in the run game from a right tackle."

My analysis:

Milum is easily one of the best recruits West Virginia has snagged over the last decade or so. He is a natural at the position and could be as college-ready as an offensive lineman can be. Playing as a freshman on the line is extremely rare as you know, but Milum will certainly be fighting for at least some game action in 2021. Although he has played right tackle and seems to be a good fit there, I'm willing to be head coach Neal Brown will be open to swinging him to the left side if they are thin on that side of the line. Protecting the quarterback's blindside has a tremendous amount of importance and Milum excels in pass protection.

