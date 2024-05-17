Wyatt Milum Named a Top 15 Player in CFB by On3
Much like we saw last year with center Zach Frazier, West Vigrinia left tackle Wyatt Mium is going to populate a lot of preseason award watchlists and be dubbed as one of the best linemen in the country for the 2024 season.
Thursday, Nick Schultz of On3 Sports ranked Milum No. 15 in his top 100 players of college football.
“Wyatt Milum is, bar none, one of the nation’s most dependable blockers. He has not missed a game over the two years and has not allowed a single sack across his last 800 pass sets. A nice frame and a game that’s oozing with first-round potential.”
Milum checks in as the third-best lineman on Schultz's list, ranking behind only Kelvin Banks (Texas) and Will Campbell (LSU). With Frazier now in the Pittsburgh Steelers' organization, Milum will be the guy everyone turns to up front.
"I'm vocal when I have to be," Milum said back during spring ball. "Being vocal is not really something...it's not really my leadership style. I like to lead by example. But when they need help or they ask questions, I'm always there for them. When I need to be vocal, I'll be vocal."
